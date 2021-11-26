Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 4023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 121,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

