Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 330.69 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

