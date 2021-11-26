Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $532.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.10 million and the highest is $536.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.