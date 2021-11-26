Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $585.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.80 million to $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $563.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 150.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,855,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $111.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

