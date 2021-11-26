Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,434,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,305,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.