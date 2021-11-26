Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 237,314 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.