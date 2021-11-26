Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 237,314 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.