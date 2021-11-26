Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.