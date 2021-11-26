Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $30.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

