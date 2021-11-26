Brokerages Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 23,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75. Traeger has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

