Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

