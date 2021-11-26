Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.94. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.