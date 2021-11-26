Brokerages Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.