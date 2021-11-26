Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $622.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.80 million. Belden posted sales of $498.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

