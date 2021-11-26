Brokerages Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.

DNMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

