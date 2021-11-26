Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,939,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

