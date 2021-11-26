Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.70 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.