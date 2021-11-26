Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

NYSE GATX traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.96. GATX has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $70,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.