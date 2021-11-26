Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $84.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $87.90 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $100.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $341.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $350.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

