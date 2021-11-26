Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report $14.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.56 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $36.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $56.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

IMTX stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

