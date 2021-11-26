Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.83. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

