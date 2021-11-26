Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $15.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $14.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.