Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.47 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

