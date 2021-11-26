Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.28. Stepan posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 5.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL traded down $3.58 on Friday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

