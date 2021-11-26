Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE:TPX opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.