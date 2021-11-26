Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.66). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on VYGR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 175,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.