Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.66). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on VYGR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 175,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

