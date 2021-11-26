Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$13.75 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.58. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.54 million and a P/E ratio of -156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

