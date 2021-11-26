Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the subject of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.