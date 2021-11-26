Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.28.

TSE:BNS opened at C$83.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.85. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.20 and a 52-week high of C$83.99. The company has a market cap of C$101.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

