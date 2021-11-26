Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion.
TSE:BNS opened at C$83.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.85. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.20 and a 52-week high of C$83.99. The company has a market cap of C$101.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
