Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,290,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,168,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.