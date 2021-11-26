Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $1,036,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

