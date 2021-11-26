Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Brooks Automation worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 94.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.