Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Up to $77.30

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.30, but opened at $82.76. Bruker shares last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 28,050 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.