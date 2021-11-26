Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,617 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

