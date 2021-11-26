Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,588.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $65.33 million and approximately $77,588.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.11 or 0.00417234 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 81.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

