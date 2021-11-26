Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Hits $75.38 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $75.38 million and $25.29 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.39 or 0.00366340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,715,930,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,619,124,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

