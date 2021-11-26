C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $1,137,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.26 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

