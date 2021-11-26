C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $1,137,701. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

