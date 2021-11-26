CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 4,500 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CACI traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.