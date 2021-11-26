CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

CACI stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. CACI International has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in CACI International by 48.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CACI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in CACI International by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

