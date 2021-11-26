CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 276,198 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $26.64.
CAE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
