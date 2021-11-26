CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 276,198 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $26.64.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.