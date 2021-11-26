CafeSwap Token (BREW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $92,922.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $92,922.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 8,572,022 coins and its circulating supply is 8,569,895 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

