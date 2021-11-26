Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CFYN traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.53). 16,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. Caffyns has a 52 week low of GBX 301 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 547 ($7.15).

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

