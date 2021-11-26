Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CFYN traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.53). 16,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. Caffyns has a 52 week low of GBX 301 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 547 ($7.15).
About Caffyns
