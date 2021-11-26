Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Lowered to C$78.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Calian Group alerts:

CGY stock traded down C$1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.56. 9,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,514. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$53.27 and a twelve month high of C$67.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.49 million and a P/E ratio of 51.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,240.02.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.