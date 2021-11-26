Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 2,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.
A number of analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
