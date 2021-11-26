Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce sales of $296.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.10 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

