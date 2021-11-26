Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after buying an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 290,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,526. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -343.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

