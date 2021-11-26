Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.