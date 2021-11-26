Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.59

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.59 and traded as high as C$32.47. Cameco shares last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 309,835 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -373.95.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

