Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Party City Holdco worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PRTY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

