Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

FB opened at $341.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.16 and its 200-day moving average is $344.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

